I feel that we have a large mosquito hatchery on Elizabeth Boulevard next to the new Elizabeth Estates apartment complex. The large hole has been there for a very long time and is filled with water. I don't know which city department to call to have it checked out before we are swarmed by newly hatched mosquitoes.
JoAnn Drown
Twin Falls
