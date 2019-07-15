{{featured_button_text}}
I feel that we have a large mosquito hatchery on Elizabeth Boulevard next to the new Elizabeth Estates apartment complex. The large hole has been there for a very long time and is filled with water. I don't know which city department to call to have it checked out before we are swarmed by newly hatched mosquitoes.

JoAnn Drown

Twin Falls

