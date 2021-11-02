Letter: Survivors' voices won't be silenced

Survivors’ voices won’t be silenced

When I close my eyes and envision a better world for myself and my descendants, I can see a future where safety is the predominant foundation that allows all people, especially those who experience domestic and gun violence, to fully thrive. But when my eyes reopen, I am thrust into my current state of reality that does not reflect what I imagine.

Idaho is a state that breathes opportunity for change; change that can and should include the safety and well-being of all of its community members. As we navigate a world that battles a pandemic, survivors of domestic and gun violence must learn to be resilient through these trying times as well as what they already endure with abusers. They desperately need for us to make the change happen.

The intersection of domestic and gun violence comes with staggering and alarming numbers. And the people who experience it the most are women and children. Everytown for Gun Safety boldly shares the statistics and impacts that this oftentimes deadly mix can have on our communities. Idaho is not immune from these numbers.

As a survivor of domestic and gun violence, my voice joins the thousands of others in this state to call for change that would finally provide the basic support many of us need. The direct impact I felt and continue to feel is amplified when I read about another story that mirrors mine. I become pained, angered, frustrated and motivated all at once because this should not be happening. This should not be the norm. This is unacceptable. I refuse to believe that survivors cannot thrive.

I offer my truth, my lived experiences and my power to continue rattling the walls of our legislature. Our collective voice and truth as survivors of domestic and gun violence can never be drowned out.

Laura Diaz

Nampa

