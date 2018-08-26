Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Attention, people of Magic Valley, prepare for a spectacular surprise. The Times-News printed information from an interview with Brent White, manager of the Magic Valley Mall, describing changes being made at the mall.

He stated that the Magic Valley Mall recently removed its entire ceiling as part of the renovation process that includes modern, energy-efficient lightning [sic]. White was quoted as saying, "I think people will be quite surprised."

Shocked, maybe? Stunned? Scared? Surprise is hardly the accurate word to describe shoppers' reaction when lightning crackles and flashes overhead!

Eleanore Burkhart

Twin Falls

