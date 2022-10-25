Letter: Supporting Tom Arkoosh

I am writing this letter in support of Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General. Having worked in the Attorney General’s office for several years, it is very important to have an Attorney General who is unbiased, well-versed in the law and willing to take a stand when supporting or opposing a law. This office requires a legal mind to explore all reasonable options and laws, not one that listens to only one side of the equation.
Tom Arkoosh, with his experience as a prosecutor and with more than 40 years in the legal profession, will represent every Idahoan fairly and responsibly. He will not cater to special interest groups or fringe partisan politics. He is fair, independent and very well qualified.
Please vote for Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General.
Lori Mann
Boise