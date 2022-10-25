 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Supporting Tom Arkoosh

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I am writing this letter in support of Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General. Having worked in the Attorney General’s office for several years, it is very important to have an Attorney General who is unbiased, well-versed in the law and willing to take a stand when supporting or opposing a law. This office requires a legal mind to explore all reasonable options and laws, not one that listens to only one side of the equation.

Tom Arkoosh, with his experience as a prosecutor and with more than 40 years in the legal profession, will represent every Idahoan fairly and responsibly. He will not cater to special interest groups or fringe partisan politics. He is fair, independent and very well qualified.

Please vote for Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General.

Lori Mann

Boise

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mr. Hightower’s 'Bunkum'

Letter: Mr. Hightower’s 'Bunkum'

Letter: Saying that Critical Race Theory is an examination of, “racism’s central role in shaping society” is like saying that Christianity is a monotheistic religion. 

Letter: Regarding Mike Crapo's Guest Column

Letter: Regarding Mike Crapo's Guest Column

Letter: Amazing Mike Crapo would put forth illegal immigration as a GOP talking point. That's about as disingenuous as the 20-year-old stock photo he provides to accompany these articles. Old and no relevance.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News