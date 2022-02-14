 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Supporting Chenele

I met Chenele Dixon about 14 years ago. We were at piano lessons, so it was a very quick hello and get on our way kind of thing. I immediately liked her and hoped that I would be able to get better acquainted. Over the years I have had numerous opportunities to talk to Chenele, ask questions, and watch what she does and how she does it. I have always been amazed at her ability to do whatever she believes deserves her attention. I have been able to observe her genuine concern for others, for situations and then focus on how to help, how to overcome an obstacle, how is it best to pursue for the desired results.

Chenele has taken a huge step forward doing what she loves to do and what she does so extraordinarily well. That is to Serve The People. I feel it an honor to support Chenele and would encourage you, each one, to get to know her, know what she stands for and why she is running. Learn what you can then plan to vote for Chenele in the Primary Elections in May. Legislative House Seat 24A.

Sincerely,

Natalie Millington

Buhl

