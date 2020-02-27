Letter: Supporting Bloomberg for President

As a retired teacher and concerned Idahoan, I have followed the Democratic Presidential Primary closely. I feel strongly that the most important consideration is determining who can best represent our Democratic values. Mike Bloomberg has been a leader on climate change, gun safety, and health care issues. In addition, his experience managing the largest and most diverse city in the country makes him uniquely qualified for President of The United States. Mike is a unifier who can bring our country back together. His views on how best to bring our troops currently in the Middle East home in a responsible way is key to maintaining our country’s security. For these important reasons I am supporting Mike Bloomberg for President.