I am supporting Linda Wright Hartgen for state representative District 24B. As a former county commissioner, I worked and served with Linda Wright Hartgen when she was elected county clerk and then as she became trial court administrator for Idaho District 5 courts.

Linda Wright Hartgen has always been an honest person who served with knowledge and integrity. She has the experience to work for the citizens of Magic Valley and Idaho.

Linda’s education background and past-president of the CSI Foundation, gives her perspective on educational issues facing the state of Idaho. She has the courage and strength to stand tall and defend her positions when necessary.

I urge you to vote for Linda Wright Hartgen, a women of integrity and outstanding character. She is the right choice for representative of District 24B, Idaho House of Representatives.

Norma Blass

Filer

