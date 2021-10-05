Letter: Support the U.S. Postal Service

The old saying “you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone” holds true today especially with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). Burdensome Congressional mandates on the USPS has caused financial challenges to consider decreasing service such as eliminating door delivery and reducing days of delivery.

Privatizing the USPS would most likely increase rates to consumers.

Congress is now considering legislation to maintain six-day, door-to-door delivery and eliminating the unreasonable pre-funding of future retirees health benefits 75 years in the future.

Please let your Congressional Representative and Senators know that you want a financially stable USPS that doesn’t reduce service.

I appreciate your support.

John Paige

Chubbuck

