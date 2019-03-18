A few years ago, banners across Shoshone Street became a cost issue and safety hazard. So The Twin Falls City Council gave us an opportunity to express our love of community through a volunteer civil building project. It formed a committee which recommended a permanent arch with reader boards to put out public information again in a safe and inexpensive fashion. That project is known as The Twin Falls Archway on Shoshone Street.
All the people who drive down Shoshone Street through Twin Falls everyday will know the dates and times of public events going on in the Magic Valley. From the county fair to non-profit events, even Amber Alerts and other safety related information will be posted. Both the county and city see it as a welcome addition to our historic downtown.
This archway will be built in the likeness of the Perrine Bridge which symbolizes so much that is great about our community. For many cities which are loved by her citizens, it is common for them to erect a monument in celebration. From NYC to London and Paris to Seoul, archways are popular city adornments. These archways have instilled pride and unity in the populace. The Twin Falls Archway will be similar in scope but also provide an important mass communication utility.
Near the archway in City Park will be a donor sign and donation bricks. Your name, message or logo can be there if you give. If you haven’t already, you may donate at twinfallscommunityfoundation.org/current-projects# to see the recognition options. Please donate to the archway fund and show your love for our great city.
John Kapeleris
Twin Falls
