Letter: Support the Magic Valley Arts Council 2020 fundraising campaign

The Magic Valley Arts Council has been providing art-filled experiences in art education and cultural events for 32 years. The year 2020 has been a difficult one for non-profit organizations. Annual events that provided funds for the Arts Council such as Jazz on the Canyon, Art in the Park, Thousand Springs Arts Festival and Missoula Children’s Theatre have been cancelled because of COVID-19. This has resulted in significant losses of income for the Magic Valley Art Council. The Arts Council is reaching out to the community through a 20/20 fundraising campaign. This campaign will support the financial needs of the Council until it can resume its normal activities. All donations, large or small, will help sustain the Council’s mission “to foster and promote arts and cultural experiences for all people in the greater Magic Valley community.“