Letter: Support the Farm Workforce Modernization Act

In a recent column, Sen. Mike Crapo explained where he stands on immigration. I’m glad that the senator implied that he supports the Farm Workforce Modernization Act (FWMA). As the senator noted, this legislation will “provide needed improvements to the agriculture-labor component of our nation’s immigration system to provide a more reliable supply of labor to our nation’s agriculture producers and an improved process for immigrants seeking to work in American agriculture.”

This bill is especially important because of the worker shortage agriculture is currently facing. As the senator also said, our country expects a lot out of farmers and ranchers, especially when a pandemic stresses food supply chains. Employers in the industry, and their workers, have left the safety of their homes every day to ensure that we have food on our tables. If the industry does not have enough workers to harvest food, we all suffer. Lawmakers cannot let that happen. Not when there are solutions like the FWMA before them.

Immigrants make up about 75 percent of all U.S. farm and ranch workers. I’m glad Senator Crapo realizes this legislation is integral to the future health of an industry that has done so much to help us over the last year. I hope Senator Jim Risch will follow suit and support the FWMA.

Junko Agena

Meridian

