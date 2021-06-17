 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Support the Farm Workforce Modernization Act
0 comments

Letter: Support the Farm Workforce Modernization Act

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

In a recent column, Sen. Mike Crapo explained where he stands on immigration. I’m glad that the senator implied that he supports the Farm Workforce Modernization Act (FWMA). As the senator noted, this legislation will “provide needed improvements to the agriculture-labor component of our nation’s immigration system to provide a more reliable supply of labor to our nation’s agriculture producers and an improved process for immigrants seeking to work in American agriculture.”

This bill is especially important because of the worker shortage agriculture is currently facing. As the senator also said, our country expects a lot out of farmers and ranchers, especially when a pandemic stresses food supply chains. Employers in the industry, and their workers, have left the safety of their homes every day to ensure that we have food on our tables. If the industry does not have enough workers to harvest food, we all suffer. Lawmakers cannot let that happen. Not when there are solutions like the FWMA before them.

Immigrants make up about 75 percent of all U.S. farm and ranch workers. I’m glad Senator Crapo realizes this legislation is integral to the future health of an industry that has done so much to help us over the last year. I hope Senator Jim Risch will follow suit and support the FWMA.

Junko Agena

Meridian

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The Resurrection of Trump
Letters

Letter: The Resurrection of Trump

Letter: Trump out of the political picture? Only if you have your head in the sand. Trump had the election stolen from him? Only if you continue to live in a false reality that is espoused by the radical right.

Letter: Do it for the grandkids
Letters

Letter: Do it for the grandkids

"In a recent Bulletin of the National Academy of Sciences, 100% of climate scientists concluded from a a century of studies that rising global temperatures are due to burning fossil fuels."

Letter: Remember the Declaration
Letters

Letter: Remember the Declaration

Letter: As we celebrate Independence Day, we should realize how blessed we are to have the Declaration of Independence. The Declaration states our rights come from God and government is only needed to protect those rights, not enslave us.

Letter: Banning Pride display is censorship
Letters

Letter: Banning Pride display is censorship

Letter: "I look forward to seeing the library’s LGBTQ+ displays and using them to teach my children about love for all humankind and especially for those who are marginalized and discriminated against."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News