I am in support of the upcoming bond proposal. We asked for economic development to provide good jobs for our families that want to reside in our area. This development brings in new families with more children. A well-qualified citizen committee has thoroughly examined our existing facilities and immediate update needs. They also studied the growth that is occurring in our area and have identified needed infrastructure to accommodate that growth.
Burley High School expects nearly a 30 percent increase in students within the next three years. Parents and teachers want less than 30 students per classroom. Yet our grade schools and junior high schools in Burley and Declo are currently at capacity. Oakley and Raft River schools will also benefit from this bond for much needed updates to their facilities.
I have served on a past school advisory committee. I know the time and effort these committees require to evaluate the needs of our school district. It is no easy task. The current committee has earned my respect for the time and expertise they have contributed to evaluate and make their recommendations. I applaud their thoroughness and effort to complete this project that will finish a number of uncompleted items and address the rapid growth occurring in our area.
I have great respect for our school board and administration. I know mistakes have been made in the past, but I feel it is time to move forward. If the patrons choose to vote “No” on this bond, will it be sufficient punishment for the past sins of our school district? Will the students’ needs be met? Will the district be better served?
If you have a better realistic suggestion or constructive criticism, I genuinely encourage you to bring your ideas forward to our trustees. Vote “Yes.”
Mark Darrington
Declo
