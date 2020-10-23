Letter: Support the arts

The arts enrich our everyday lives in so many ways. We listen to music, we watch a movie, we read a book, we look at pictures, we dance, and we decorate our homes. The arts help drive our economy. Without the arts, life would be far less enjoyable. “Art helps us all rise above the ordinary”.

As we all know, the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted our lives in endless ways, and unfortunately, that has changed and challenged the many ways in which non-profit organizations function. It has especially impacted The Magic Valley Arts Council, a non-profit arts organization, in the ways it is able to provide art experiences and opportunities to the greater community of Twin Falls.