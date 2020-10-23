Letter: Support the arts

The arts enrich our everyday lives in so many ways. We listen to music, we watch a movie, we read a book, we look at pictures, we dance, and we decorate our homes. The arts help drive our economy. Without the arts, life would be far less enjoyable. “Art helps us all rise above the ordinary”.
As we all know, the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted our lives in endless ways, and unfortunately, that has changed and challenged the many ways in which non-profit organizations function. It has especially impacted The Magic Valley Arts Council, a non-profit arts organization, in the ways it is able to provide art experiences and opportunities to the greater community of Twin Falls.
The Magic Valley Arts Council has been providing art experiences for 32 years to the our community; however, due to Covid-19, many of the numerous programs and events that enrich our community and have given us a greater quality of life have had to be cancelled. These include Jazz on the Canyon, Art in the Park, Thousand Springs Art Festival, Brown Bag Lectures, Missoula Children’s Theater, and many, many more. Yet, in spite of this, The Magic Valley Arts Council’s vision remains clear to continue “to foster and promote arts and cultural experiences for all people in the greater Magic Valley community” for years to come. The Magic Valley Arts Council is enlisting your support to carry them through these difficult times in their 20/20 fundraising campaign.
As the former Executive Director, I encourage you to support this campaign and help to support the arts in Twin Falls by making a donation today. Please go to www.magicvalleyartscouncil.org or call 208-734-2787 to see how you can help.
Thank you,
Carolyn White
