Letter: Support Terry Gilbert for state superintendent of public instruction

This November 8th I urge you to vote for Terry Gilbert for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Terry has been involved with education in Idaho for over forty years and knows first-hand the joys and challenges of being in the classroom. He is a tireless supporter of public schools and does not support a voucher program as does his opponent. He will push our legislative body to properly fund education in Idaho as required by our state constitution by advocating for improved teacher salaries to compete with surrounding states, advocating for replacing our aging school buildings, improving graduation rates, and investing in crucial early childhood education programs.