Letter: Support Steve Miller

I had the opportunity to serve in the Idaho House of Representatives with Steve Miller prior to my retirement. We worked together on the budget process, which is demanding of much time and effort as it should be. Steve was one of the first to work in the morning and one of the last to leave. His efforts were always fiscally responsive and thoughtful to the sources of the revenues. Not only will Steve's prior service in state government be of value, but he also has served in local government as an elected official and was appointed to a state natural resources commission. All of his past experiences make Steve the right choice for position B, District 24. I respectfully ask for your support for Steve on May 17th.