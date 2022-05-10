 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Support Steve Miller

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I had the opportunity to serve in the Idaho House of Representatives with Steve Miller prior to my retirement. We worked together on the budget process, which is demanding of much time and effort as it should be. Steve was one of the first to work in the morning and one of the last to leave. His efforts were always fiscally responsive and thoughtful to the sources of the revenues. Not only will Steve's prior service in state government be of value, but he also has served in local government as an elected official and was appointed to a state natural resources commission. All of his past experiences make Steve the right choice for position B, District 24. I respectfully ask for your support for Steve on May 17th. 

Thank you,

Maxine Bell

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A question for voters

Letter: A question for voters

Letter: A question for the voters- in the May 17 primary, which of the two candidates has the experience and integrity to represent the citizens of District 24B in the State Legislature.

Letter: Idaho is making progress on climate change

Letter: Idaho is making progress on climate change

Letter: Although the overall news on climate change is discouraging, we are making progress in Idaho. As part of a transition to clean energy, Idaho Power now plans to phase out all coal-fired generation in its system by 2028. The Idaho Conservation League (ICL) studied Idaho Power’s proposal, and has found an alternative that could save Idahoans more than $60 million.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News