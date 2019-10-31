{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

We support Kimberli Seely as a candidate for Burley City Council. She is passionate about everything that she is involved in, not afraid to tackle hard situations and always accomplishes the end goal of any project that she is given with greatness. Kim’s excellent credentials and community minded outlook would be an asset to our growing city. We have seen Kim’s leadership abilities firsthand. She exemplifies integrity, vision as well as effective communication skills which are all important qualities of a leader. Join us in supporting Kimberli Seely for Burley City Council.

Keith and Sally Couch

Burley

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments