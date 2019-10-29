We would like to endorse Kimberli Seely’s candidacy for Burley City Council. Who do we want on the council? We want someone who is bright and someone who is a tireless advocate for the city. Kim has voluntarily stepped up and served on a number of committees to improve the city: Centennial Park, Storybook Park, Oregon Trail Recreation District and Burley’s designation as an Idaho Gem Community. No pay, no recognition — just service to the community.
We have known Kim for about 15 years and have always been impressed with her common-sense approach to problem-solving and her obvious desire to make Burley better. She also has an impressive educational background to help inform her decision-making process as a city council member. Kim has both bachelor's and master's degrees, a secondary teaching certificate and has served as an adjunct professor at the College of Southern Idaho.
Both Irma and I strongly believe that at its core, the success or failure of a community like ours depends largely on who we elect to serve on thecCity council. We have an opportunity that doesn’t come around very often — a need and an ideal solution. We need selfless, dedicated, visionary city council members, and we have the perfect candidate in Kimberli Seely.
Consider her when you vote Nov. 5.
Kevin and Irma Bushman
Burley
