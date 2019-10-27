{{featured_button_text}}
Who wants to have people on the Twin Falls City Council who have integrity, energy and years of experience in public service on many different fronts? And with no agenda except to serve the residents of the city to the very best of their abilities?

There are two people I would like to recommend to you: Ruth Pierce and Jan Rogers. Ruth is currently a council member and has been a CPA for a long time, sharing her knowledge and expertise with the city. She has been a successful small business owner and served in many capacities of public service. Jan was the head of SEIDO for many years — bringing growth, jobs and many new businesses to the Magic Valley.

I have admired these women for many years for all they have accomplished both personally  and professionally. They will both come prepared to meetings and represent the citizens of our community with their reasoning, open mindedness and following what is best for the majority of our citizens as we move forward.

Please exercise your right to vote.

Elaine Wright

Twin Falls

