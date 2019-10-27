Who wants to have people on the Twin Falls City Council who have integrity, energy and years of experience in public service on many different fronts? And with no agenda except to serve the residents of the city to the very best of their abilities?
There are two people I would like to recommend to you: Ruth Pierce and Jan Rogers. Ruth is currently a council member and has been a CPA for a long time, sharing her knowledge and expertise with the city. She has been a successful small business owner and served in many capacities of public service. Jan was the head of SEIDO for many years — bringing growth, jobs and many new businesses to the Magic Valley.
I have admired these women for many years for all they have accomplished both personally and professionally. They will both come prepared to meetings and represent the citizens of our community with their reasoning, open mindedness and following what is best for the majority of our citizens as we move forward.
You have free articles remaining.
Please exercise your right to vote.
Elaine Wright
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.