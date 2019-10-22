We support Twin Falls City Council candidates Jan Rogers and Ruth Pierce.
As a 30-year resident of Twin Falls with nearly 20 years working in economic development, Jan Rogers has proven accomplishments in growing economic success in Twin Falls by creating jobs, building partnerships, helping local businesses to expand and serving as a city leader.
She has received state awards recognizing her for her outstanding leadership. Her addition to the Twin Falls City Council will bring integrity and experience to our community. Jan understands the importance or working with differences of opinion to the ultimate benefit of the community and will bring a unique, fresh set of skills to the Twin Falls City Council.
Ruth Pierce, as a CPA, will continue to bring a wealth of economic expertise that has proven valuable to the city council over the past four years on financial and budget matters. Ruth is a current city councilwoman who understands smart city planning, growth management and the need for careful consideration on issues impacting citizens.
Over the years, both Jan and Ruth have demonstrated their leadership abilities and success in working with other entities. These important skills will be needed to navigate the federal requirements that will be mandated as Twin Falls moves from a rural community to an urban city.
Vote Rogers and Pierce for Twin Falls City Council on Nov. 5.
Richard and Kathy Stivers
Dave and Lisa Buddecke
Twin Falls
