I'm all for Reclaim Idaho's plan to tax corporations and the rich 3% more in taxes to fund education. In early 2016, an Idaho newspaper found that corporate income taxes amounted to less than 3% of our state budget. With the 2017 GOP Cult-of-Trump tax cut bonanza to corporations and the wealthy along with our state adjustments, taxes corporations and the rich pay are likely even less. We workers shelled out over 17% of that budget in sales tax and over 21% in income tax. Only the feds kicked in more with almost 35% of the budget.

Meanwhile, as our Legislature was winding up in the early spring, statewide 10 to 12 school districts were holding tax levy or bond elections totaling just shy of $500 million. Obviously how much the Legislature funds education is not enough.

Corporations complain they aren't getting enough educated, trained workers. Start paying closer to your fair share, and a measly 6% of the state budget still doesn't seem an adequate fair share for the schools, roads, fire and police protection, etc., that we provide.

Dallas Chase

Boise

