I'm all for Reclaim Idaho's plan to tax corporations and the rich 3% more in taxes to fund education. In early 2016, an Idaho newspaper found that corporate income taxes amounted to less than 3% of our state budget. With the 2017 GOP Cult-of-Trump tax cut bonanza to corporations and the wealthy along with our state adjustments, taxes corporations and the rich pay are likely even less. We workers shelled out over 17% of that budget in sales tax and over 21% in income tax. Only the feds kicked in more with almost 35% of the budget.
Meanwhile, as our Legislature was winding up in the early spring, statewide 10 to 12 school districts were holding tax levy or bond elections totaling just shy of $500 million. Obviously how much the Legislature funds education is not enough.
Corporations complain they aren't getting enough educated, trained workers. Start paying closer to your fair share, and a measly 6% of the state budget still doesn't seem an adequate fair share for the schools, roads, fire and police protection, etc., that we provide.
You have free articles remaining.
Dallas Chase
Boise
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.