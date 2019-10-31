{{featured_button_text}}
Vote for Ruth Pierce and Shawn Barigar for Twin Falls City Council

I have known Ruth for many years. She has led the city in many capacities for 41 of those years. Experience — Ruth has it. She has been a cog in the wheel of creating new jobs and business recruitment. Ruth will figure it out first. After all, she is a CPA.

Here are some reasons why to vote for Shawn Barigar:

  • Fifth generation native of the Magic Valley
  • President and CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, with more than 800 members
  • Began third term on the Twin Falls City Council in 2016 and has served as mayor of Twin Falls since then
  • Has been appointed by Idaho's governor to represent the Magic Valley region on the Idaho Travel Council through 2021
  • I have known Shawn since the first Ice Breaker, and that is a long time.

Please join me in electing Ruth Pierce and Shawn Berigar to the city council on Nov. 5.

Perrie Freestone

Twin Falls

