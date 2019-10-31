Vote for Ruth Pierce and Shawn Barigar for Twin Falls City Council
I have known Ruth for many years. She has led the city in many capacities for 41 of those years. Experience — Ruth has it. She has been a cog in the wheel of creating new jobs and business recruitment. Ruth will figure it out first. After all, she is a CPA.
Here are some reasons why to vote for Shawn Barigar:
- Fifth generation native of the Magic Valley
- President and CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, with more than 800 members
- Began third term on the Twin Falls City Council in 2016 and has served as mayor of Twin Falls since then
- Has been appointed by Idaho's governor to represent the Magic Valley region on the Idaho Travel Council through 2021
- I have known Shawn since the first Ice Breaker, and that is a long time.
Please join me in electing Ruth Pierce and Shawn Berigar to the city council on Nov. 5.
Perrie Freestone
Twin Falls
