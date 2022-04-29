Letter: Support Mike Simpson’s retirement

Support Mike Simpson’s retirement

The primary elections for both parties will occur on May 17. Both the Republican and Democratic Parties require voters to register with their selected party. I am a registered Republican and will be voting for candidates associated with the Republican Party.

I will not be voting for Mike Simpson to represent the Republican party in the Primary Election this year. I will be casting my vote to his challenger Brian Smith. I believe he is the best qualified.

Mike Simpson has represented Idaho in this position since 1998. Serving 24 years as a U.S. Congressman is long enough for to be considered a career politician and should be voted out of office. He has declined to debate his challengers for the nomination! What is he hiding? I can only assume he is concerned a debate would expose he is on a wrong side of today’s issues concerning voters.

Mike Simpson’s website provides a proposal to remove three dams on the Snake River that currently provide inexpensive electricity and he proposes replacing these with solar panels and wind mills costing billions of dollars. Both have negative environmental consequences and will result in much higher energy costs. The removal of the dams will also negatively impact irrigation of agriculture and navigation of goods currently available by barges. This man has been swimming in Washington’s Congressional swamp for too long. He opposes term limits which his opponent supports. Term limits are essential to reduce the sewer that infests Washington D.C.

Mike Simpson does not support Donald Trump’s “America First Agenda” and he voted to allow the Democrat party a method to investigate Donald Trump and this process has nothing to do with justice of those breaching congress halls. Why have they not been afforded a “speedy trial?”

Gene Wates

Pocatello

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0