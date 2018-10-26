On Sept. 9, 1999, three strangers knocked on the door of my Magic Valley home and asked to borrow the phone. My mom let them in. Opening that door became a turning point in the life of many people. The intruders injected her with insulin and methamphetamines, hoping my mother’s death would look like suicide. They watched as my mom struggled to survive for over an hour, waiting for her to die. This senseless crime left me and my five older siblings without a mother. The lead instigator of this crime turned out to be the ex-wife of my mom’s boyfriend.
I was three years old when I witnessed this horrific tragedy. The murderers were eventually convicted. But when my mom’s life ended, my life, at least as I knew it then, ended as well. I was only a toddler. I miss my mom every single day. I want to share this story to honor my mother, Aleta Diane Ray, and the many others whose lives are cut short. They no longer have a voice.
It’s critical for victims to have a voice in the legal process. And this is one of the reasons why I support Marsy’s Law for Idaho. It gives victims who never wanted to be in the justice system a voice in the process of something that changes lives forever.
Jade Scotton
Twin Falls
