Letter: Support Magic Valley Arts Council

As similar to many other non-profit organizations this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Magic Valley Arts Council has cancelled programs, events, and fundraisers. Some of those events are the Thousand Springs Festival, Art in the Park, Jazz on the Canyon, Brown Bag Lectures and many more.

I became a believer of Arts and what it can do for the community about 10 year ago with the first Art and Soul event, and have been a financial supporter, sponsoring artists for that event since the second year.

The Magic Valley Arts Council has been providing our community with a wide variety of arts programs and events for over 30 years. For the Magic Valley Arts Council to continue to provide these varieties of arts programs and events to our community, we need your help. The Magic Valley Arts Council is promoting its new 2020 fundraising campaign, every donation will help further our mission to foster and promote arts and cultural experiences for all people in the greater Magic Valley community. I encourage you to donate and help us provide the Magic Valley another 30 years of cultural experiences.

Please go to www.magicvalleyartscouncil.org or call 208-734-2787 to see what you can do to help.

Thank you,

Dennis J Bowyer