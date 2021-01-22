 Skip to main content
Letter: Support Magic Valley Arts Council
Letter: Support Magic Valley Arts Council

We in Twin Falls can be proud of our community spirit. We have shown support for: downtown renovation, the beautiful reader board on Shoshone Street, the band concerts in City Park, the public art, the public library....the list goes on and on. We have also shown support for the arts. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, the arts (in all forms) have suffered. Our Magic Valley Arts Council, which acts as an umbrella for the arts in our area, has, thus, suffered too. Please continue supporting the arts by donating to the Magic Valley Arts Council. Go to their website: magicvalleyartscouncil.info to donate online, send a check to Magic Valley Arts Council 195 River Pl. Twin Falls, Idaho, 8330l; or call 208-734-2787 to discuss a donation. You help will be greatly appreciated.

Susan Waters

Twin Falls

