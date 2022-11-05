Letter: Support Karma Metzler Fitzgerald for Idaho House of Representatives

I am writing to encourage District 26 voters to support Karma Metzler Fitzgerald in the race for the Idaho House of Representatives, Seat B.

If you look up “community service” in the dictionary, you’ll find a picture of Karma. Her hard work has already made a tangible difference in the lives of many in her home of Lincoln County, where she has been instrumental in the creation of a youth center, preschool, public transit system, and business incubator. Her dedication to her community was recognized statewide when she received the Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year Award in 2021.

As a candidate, Karma has brought a refreshing perspective to her campaign. She realizes the importance of making sure the voices of all Idahoans are heard, especially those that are often left out of the conversation. She makes an effort to seek out these voices and to listen to what they have to say. Karma is a leader who understands the challenges facing our district’s rural communities and working families, and who knows from experience that addressing these challenges will require creativity, collaboration, and open-mindedness.

As a Democrat in a majority Republican county, Karma has a long track record of collaborating and building connections with people all across the political spectrum to respond to the needs of her community and achieve meaningful change. I am confident that given the chance, she would do the same in the Idaho legislature.

Gretel Kauffman

Ketchum