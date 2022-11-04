Letter: Support for Fitzgerald

Karma Fitzgerald is a dedicated advocate for rural families and would be a strong supporter for early childcare and education. She has proven that she can work on collaborative projects to get the job done. As founder of the Lincoln County Youth Center and the 2022 micro transit program of Lincoln County Connections she has proven that she has a strong commitment to everyone in her community.
I have met Karma on several occasions and am convinced that she has the passion for wanting to help others. Karma listens to your concerns and would be a leader in making those needs heard in the State Legislature.
I urge you to vote for Karma Fitzgerald for District 26 Seat B – Idaho House of Representatives.
Carolyn White
Twin Falls