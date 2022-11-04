 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Support for Fitzgerald

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Karma Fitzgerald is a dedicated advocate for rural families and would be a strong supporter for early childcare and education. She has proven that she can work on collaborative projects to get the job done. As founder of the Lincoln County Youth Center and the 2022 micro transit program of Lincoln County Connections she has proven that she has a strong commitment to everyone in her community.

I have met Karma on several occasions and am convinced that she has the passion for wanting to help others. Karma listens to your concerns and would be a leader in making those needs heard in the State Legislature.

I urge you to vote for Karma Fitzgerald for District 26 Seat B – Idaho House of Representatives.

Carolyn White

Twin Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Let's keep Idaho the safe place where you would want to raise a good Idaho family. Vote Tuesday November 8th and help guard Idaho's future.

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: If anything the last 6 months has confirmed, it’s that Trump was and is a very corrupt man who represents lawlessness and disregard of the principles of our Democracy and its Constitution.

Letter: Two important reasons to vote Manweiler

Letter: Two important reasons to vote Manweiler

Letter: This election is too important to just vote for an “R.” Idaho needs a Lieutenant Governor who will represent ALL the people of Idaho, who is qualified and is able to step in if and when the Governor needs it.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News