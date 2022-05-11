Letter: Support for Dan Schaeffer for Minidoka County Commissioner

I am writing this letter in support of Dan Schaeffer for Minidoka County Commissioner. We need change in our County and Dan is the candidate to make these changes happen. He is a Well Respected Business Man, Rancher, Farmer and lifelong resident of Minidoka County. He has served on many County Boards & Committee’s and is well versed with the problems and needs of our County. Dan will listen to any individual that has a suggestion or problem and work with them to resolve the issue. I have served on several Committees with Dan concerning our County Fair and 4-H Program’s, he is very easy to work with and “really” cares about our community. He stands for what he believes in and won’t be pushed around by anyone. We need a Commissioner that has Common Sense, a Back Bone, and Integrity, and Dan Schaeffer has all of the above! Dan would be a great asset to Minidoka County as Minidoka County Commissioner. So Please Get Out and Vote on May 17, let’s get ready for the changes that lies ahead and choose the candidate that will do the best job for Minidoka County. Vote Dan Schaeffer for Minidoka County Commissioner!!