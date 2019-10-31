{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The race for the Burley City Council is very interesting. Two of those running for the three spots are incumbents — John Craner and Russ Mallory. Each has done an admirable job, and I feel that they must be retained.

Additionally, I wholeheartedly endorse Kimberli Seely to be the newest member of the Burley City Council. Her life experiences will bring new perspectives to the city council, and she will be a natural fit.

Kim has frequently attended council meetings and knows the issues and challenges facing our city. She is very familiar with the decision-making process and, consequently, the learning curve will be minimal. She will serve with a high level of commitment and integrity.

Kim is familiar with the growth issues of our city. She wants to enhance the communication between Cassia County officials, the city of Burley and all of the wonderful people who live here. She is a fourth-generation Burley resident and wants to create a community where future generations will choose to live.

I am proud to endorse Kimberli Seely, John Craner and Russ Mallory for Burley City Council.

C. Mark Peterson

Burley

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments