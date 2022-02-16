 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Support Chenele Dixon

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Chenele Dixon is a great candidate for Idaho State representative for Legislative District 24A. Chenele possesses a tremendous work ethic, as proven by her history in our community. She and her husband have been married for over 29 years and have two adult children. She has earned a B.A. in English and a Masters in Education.

Her talents have been employed in tutoring children and home schooling her own children. She has been involved in the Kimberly School District in various capacities since 2016. Among her credits is her membership on the Kimberly School Foundation for over 6 years. Chenele is proud of the thousands of dollars in scholarships that the Foundation has given to Kimberly students/past graduates to further their education.

For over 12 years she has been on or associated with the Twin Falls County Republican Central Committee in a variety of positions. She has been the precinct committee person in her precinct for 10 years, and the Central committee’s secretary for six. Communicating with the voters is just one of her strengths. There is no doubt in my mind that she is the person who will represent the voters in a trustworthy and vigorous manner. Vote for Chenele Dixon for Representative District 24A in the primary election on May 17, 2022.

People are also reading…

Neil Harpster

Twin Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: My issue with Richard Guess' letter

Letter: My issue with Richard Guess' letter

Letter: I am writing to take issue with Richard Guess' letter of Feb. 2 and his assertion that our national government's response to the COVID crisis is the result of "elites" desire to attain unlimited power rather than a true concern for public safety.

Letter: Biden’s Supreme Court Picks

Letter: Biden’s Supreme Court Picks

Letter: Some of my fellow conservatives are clutching their pearls and accusing President Biden of racial discrimination for declaring that he would pick a black woman to fill the seat vacated by Justice Breyer. Those who pay attention to history know that a similar situation presented itself to President Reagan.

Letter: Thanks from Friends of the Avenues

Letter: Thanks from Friends of the Avenues

Letter: Thank you Twin Falls! The Friends of the Avenues have heard from so many of you! We knew a local historic residential district was the right "avenue" to take, but are encouraged that so many of you think the same way.

Letter: Supporting Chenele

Letter: Supporting Chenele

Letter: Over the years I have had numerous opportunities to talk to Chenele, ask questions, and watch what she does and how she does it. I have always been amazed at her ability to do whatever she believes deserves her attention.

Letter: Chenele Dixon will work hard for us

Letter: Chenele Dixon will work hard for us

Letter: When I first met Chenele Dixion she was hard at work serving and managing at a Republican Committee Event. When I was informed that Chenele was running for a seat in the Idaho Legislature I thought, "good she will work hard for us!"

Letter: The Idaho way?

Letter: The Idaho way?

Letter: So, real estate has gone up three fold? I ask, has your wages gone up three fold? Heck NO! 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News