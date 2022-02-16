Letter: Support Chenele Dixon

Chenele Dixon is a great candidate for Idaho State representative for Legislative District 24A. Chenele possesses a tremendous work ethic, as proven by her history in our community. She and her husband have been married for over 29 years and have two adult children. She has earned a B.A. in English and a Masters in Education.

Her talents have been employed in tutoring children and home schooling her own children. She has been involved in the Kimberly School District in various capacities since 2016. Among her credits is her membership on the Kimberly School Foundation for over 6 years. Chenele is proud of the thousands of dollars in scholarships that the Foundation has given to Kimberly students/past graduates to further their education.

For over 12 years she has been on or associated with the Twin Falls County Republican Central Committee in a variety of positions. She has been the precinct committee person in her precinct for 10 years, and the Central committee’s secretary for six. Communicating with the voters is just one of her strengths. There is no doubt in my mind that she is the person who will represent the voters in a trustworthy and vigorous manner. Vote for Chenele Dixon for Representative District 24A in the primary election on May 17, 2022.

Neil Harpster

Twin Falls

