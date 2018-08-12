July has been a great month. We have not had to read about school shootings this past July. Why? The schools are closed.
Idahoans refuse to adapt common sense measures to limit gun proliferation and violence. I support one rifle and one handgun per person between the ages of 30 and 60. I do not support the current policy of allowing unlimited amounts of weapons for ages 18 and over. It is not responsible in a civilized society.
A solution to gun violence and school shootings would be to not allow weapons in schools and surrounding areas. All middle and high schools should have metal detectors and security as do all airports. Without metal detectors and security, violence will only be absent if the schools are shut down — as we have in July.
Dr. James Fabe
Sun Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.