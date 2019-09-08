In politics, story telling is a way of life. One side spins the facts and omits the negatives, hoping to persuade the voter to do their bidding. This is the case for Medicaid expansion here in Idaho.
Most states that implemented the expansion provided a pathway for funding. They realized that the expansion will cost millions of dollars and the savings in other areas will not be enough. Not so here in Idaho. The proponents glossed over the 10% funding required by the state for now and instead, intentionally left out a funding solution. Why? Because raising taxes would have made Prop 2 much harder to pass.
Our legislators are currently trying to find the needed 42 million for fiscal year 2021. Since Prop 2 did not provide funding, the money is coming from areas which were not earmarked for this expense. The $24 million Master Tobacco Settlement will not cover all the funding needed. This is a major concern.
Reclaim Idaho is insisting that the paperwork and work requirements are too burdensome on applicants. Get real. Every government program has paperwork and provides an appeal process should one be denied. Walk-in or call-in centers will be available to assist. Just like any other government program.
You have free articles remaining.
They claim “that 26,000 Idahoans could lose healthcare” should the paperwork requirements be implemented and will “kick thousands off healthcare.” Explain that in detail, please.
Do not be blinded by the story-telling from the proponents of Medicaid expansion. If anything, we should be concerned about grassroots groups that take funding from large outside interest organizations.
Jeff Kreyssig
Fairfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.