Under the President Clinton administration, the non-scientific EPA mandated to lower arsenic levels in drinking water from 50 parts per billion to 10 ppb. The change was not based on scientific research and has cost Magic Valley residents millions of dollars to comply. Filer will spend $6 million to lower the arsenic level from 11 to 10. What a waste of money, and the water will not be any safer.
Government grants — taxpayer money — will pay for some of the Filer cost, but citizens in Buhl, Castleford and Twin Falls already pay needlessly much more for drinking water. The Trump administration has reined in some EPA unscientific bureaucratic regulations, but they still have entrenched bureaucrats to needlessly harass our economy.
The United States, Mexico and Canada trade agreement is very bad. It must be stopped. I feel that President Trump does not know what is in the agreement, as it allows illegal aliens into our country, which would void the building of the border wall —open borders. President Trump rightly got the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but provisions of the USMCA are taken almost word for word from the TPP.
The USMCA was negotiated by a 20-year member of the world government promoting Council on Foreign Relations. Richard Haass, president of the CFR, said the USMCA is NAFTA plus the TPP. The USMCA would supersede our Constitution by subordinating U.S. laws to international compliance to the World Trade Organization, United Nation's Conventions, etc. The USMCA will be NAFTA on steroids.
Our Constitution created limited government with few and defined powers, but the USMCA dictates unconstitutional authority over our personal liberties. It allows changes without Congressional approval.
The USMCA must not be ratified by Congress. Inform President Trump of the bad provisions to prevent his signature.
Adrian Arp
Filer
