Letter: Stop eating animals

If you’re concerned about all the botched slaughters at Ida-Beef, stop eating animals and opt for vegan meat and other tasty vegan foods- (“Burley's Ida-Beef again under investigation for a botched slaughter,” Feb.3). Cows, pigs, chickens, and other farmed animals are made of flesh, bone, and blood, just as humans are. They form friendships, feel pain and joy, grieve for lost loved ones and value their lives.

As long as humans view animals as commodities, widespread suffering is destined to continue. The sheer number of animals killed for food—nearly 10 billion a year in the U.S. alone—makes it impossible to raise and slaughter them in a way that is completely without pain and suffering.

Fortunately, eating vegan foods not only spares animals from pain and suffering, it also helps conserve resources and combat the climate catastrophe. For free vegan recipes and product suggestions, see www.PETA.org.

Heather Moore

PETA Foundation

