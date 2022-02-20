Letter: Stop eating animals

Stop eating animals

If you’re concerned about all the botched slaughters at Ida-Beef, stop eating animals and opt for vegan meat and other tasty vegan foods- (“Burley’s Ida-Beef again under investigation for a botched slaughter,” Feb.3). Cows, pigs, chickens, and other farmed animals are made of flesh, bone, and blood, just as humans are. They form friendships, feel pain and joy, grieve for lost loved ones and value their lives.

As long as humans view animals as commodities, widespread suffering is destined to continue. The sheer number of animals killed for food—nearly 10 billion a year in the U.S. alone—makes it impossible to raise and slaughter them in a way that is completely without pain and suffering.

Fortunately, eating vegan foods not only spares animals from pain and suffering, it also helps conserve resources and combat the climate catastrophe. For free vegan recipes and product suggestions, see www.PETA.org.

Heather Moore

PETA Foundation

Chenele Dixon understands education challenges

As a parent one of my top priorities is the education of my children. Our family includes biological, adopted, and foster children, we have lived around the US and in other parts of the world. We have seen how education works and the challenges. Many of our children have faced learning challenges and some are special needs. We have experience with what parents face as the work to provide a quality education for their children. Chenele Dixion, who is running for State Representative, is someone who understands the challenges parents face as they work to educate their children.

We have used public, private, and home school education to meet the unique needs of our children. Chenele has experience with both public and private education. She serves as President of the Kimberly School District Foundation, and she home schooled her two daughters. Chenele took an active role in assisting other parents to provide a quality home school experience for their children.

As parents we not only care about how our children are taught, but we are concerned about what they are taught. We want them to learn to communicate, we want them to have the mathematics skills and understanding of science and the scientific method that will give them the ability to find reward careers. We also want them to have an understanding of how our government is structured, to preserve freedom, so that they can become participating citizens.

Chenele understands curriculum, and she understands the principles that made the United States and Idaho great. I have had the privilege of serving with her on the Twin Falls County Republican Committee, so I have seen firsthand her commitment to the people of Idaho. Chenele Dixon will represent us well in the Idaho legislature. Chenele will be my choice on May 17th.

Thomas Wangeman

Twin Falls

