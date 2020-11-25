Letter: Stop being selfish

“Freedom” does not encompass the right to walk around without your pants on. You are not allowed to expose yourself to the world. Why then, should you be “free” to expose others to illness and possible death in the name of “freedom”? Refusing to wear a mask in public is sheer selfishness and little else. The virus does not care about your “rights” or your political views; it is an equal opportunity killer.

The other argument is that those who refuse to wear masks are only risking their own health. Not so. Not even close. Are the same people who claim to be unafraid of the virus or think they are striking a blow for freedom willing to go off in a corner and accept the results without further exposing health care workers? Doubtful. Are they willing to go without scarce medical care in order to avoid further burdening an overworked system? Or will they clamor for their “right” to be treated? Are they willing to forego exceedingly limited and expensive ICU treatment because they “took their chances” so that other more cautious patients can be treated? Finally, if they lack the ability to pay a $200,000 medical bill (or the deductibles) for the hospitalization they demanded, who pays that?