 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stop being selfish
0 comments

Letter: Stop being selfish

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

“Freedom” does not encompass the right to walk around without your pants on. You are not allowed to expose yourself to the world. Why then, should you be “free” to expose others to illness and possible death in the name of “freedom”? Refusing to wear a mask in public is sheer selfishness and little else. The virus does not care about your “rights” or your political views; it is an equal opportunity killer.

The other argument is that those who refuse to wear masks are only risking their own health. Not so. Not even close. Are the same people who claim to be unafraid of the virus or think they are striking a blow for freedom willing to go off in a corner and accept the results without further exposing health care workers? Doubtful. Are they willing to go without scarce medical care in order to avoid further burdening an overworked system? Or will they clamor for their “right” to be treated? Are they willing to forego exceedingly limited and expensive ICU treatment because they “took their chances” so that other more cautious patients can be treated? Finally, if they lack the ability to pay a $200,000 medical bill (or the deductibles) for the hospitalization they demanded, who pays that?

Unpaid medical costs are shared by all of the rest of us. As more of us get the virus and more care and treatment is needed, and we are breaking the system-- voluntarily in some cases. Put your big boy or big girl pants on and quit being selfish.

Robert Elgee

Hailey

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Incredible that people voted for Trump
Letters

Letter: Incredible that people voted for Trump

Letter to the editor: It is incredible to me that over 60% of Idaho voters supported Donald Trump's legacy of deceit, flattery and immorality as opposed to knowledgeable decency and quiet dignity of President-elect Joe Biden

Letter: Liberty is under attack
Letters

Letter: Liberty is under attack

Letter to the editor: America became the greatest nation in the world because we were free to dream, free to act and free to mold our own destiny.

Letter: We have rights and responsibilities
Letters

Letter: We have rights and responsibilities

Letter to the editor: In the case of this pandemic we have a responsibility to help protect our fellow citizens. Think of the people who have no choice and wear a mask every day to protect us.

Letter: Sad to see mask protest
Letters

Letter: Sad to see mask protest

Letter to the editor: If our founders could see some of us protesting the wearing of a mask, when the mask will save lives, they would wonder if we are even worthy of the right to govern ourselves.

Letter: Please think of others
Letters

Letter: Please think of others

Letter to the editor: When are the people of this community going to wake up to the fact that face masks help to curb this virus and deaths of people.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News