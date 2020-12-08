Letter: Stop being ignorant, start helping

Are you ignorant? Or unaware? And if you’re still completely unaware after nine months of Covid, then it’s time for you to step up and start being part of the solution and stop contributing to the problem.

This nation has laws, for the purpose of keeping everyone safe. We also have policies, procedures and common sense. When people are too ignorant to have simple common sense, we have to create mandates. When people are too ignorant for a mandate, we have to create laws.

Your ignorance has forced our counties to create mandates governing masks. Common sense tells us to wash our hands before eating, sneeze into our elbows, and don’t lick the fruit at the grocery store. These are very basic things that we don’t really need laws for. These are things that any GOOD parent teaches their kids. You do not have a constitutional right to run your finger across every donut at the bakery and you do not have a constitutional right to not wear a mask. It protects you and OTHER people. If you can’t understand that very basic common sense, then you are ignorant.

You are the reason our kids can’t go back to school or play sports. It’s largely your fault that our hospitals are overwhelmed & overcrowded.

You are the reason Covid is killing more people every day than drunk driving.