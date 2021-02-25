Letter: Still trying to get a vaccine

Great article on front page of paper today (Feb. 16). I wish you had talked to some of the local people here in Twin Falls. I have been trying to get a shot for my husband who is over 75 and has ALS. I have called about everyone here to no avail. I called St. Luke's for another problem, and they stated on their line that they were now making appointments for covid, called them right up, no, they had no vaccines and no idea when they would have them. Did get on a list at a drug store but who knows if they will get any more vaccines and how far are we down on the list. I also thought that St. Luke's would have called their patients and made appointments for them, but no. Heard from some friends of mine, they are in their 50's, they got their vaccine, they were pretty excited. I would be too. This is absolutely stupid but the governor and lawmakers got their shot, they certainly don't care about the lack of any leadership in this state. So I suppose I'll keep on calling and getting on the computer, someday I will succeed.