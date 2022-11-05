Letter: Steve Miller for Legislative District 24B

We would like to encourage you to vote for Steve Miller for Legislative District 24B. His experience and sensible approach to issues is greatly needed in the Legislature. He has served as a County Commissioner and for 6 years in the Idaho Legislature where he served on JFAC (Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee), Ag Affairs and Resources and Conservation. He also has vast experience on the local conservation district, the State Conservation Board and as a Board Member of the National Association of Conservation Districts. He has a proven track record as a man who listens and is trustworthy.