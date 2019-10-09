I’ve been enjoying the energy and clear writing of retired legislator Stephen Hartgen’s columns recently in the Times News, but as a retired teacher (I taught English at Declo High School for 14 years), I’ve also been shocked by his illogical, almost pathological hatred of increasing Idaho’s funding commitment to public education.
In his article on September 8th (“Our Early Childhood Education Dollars Need To Last”), Hartgen states that expanding our state’s funding for kindergarten from half day to all day is really a “feel good social spender” proposal that is designed to indoctrinate our children in socialist ideology and will create “a government day care service like is found in socialist Europe.” Oh my… He also states that kids “do best in home based environments rather than ‘socialized’ pre-schools” and that “research shows children who aren’t pushed into yet another government program at this tender age do just as well when they enter first grade.” Both of these statements are misinformed. Many, if not most, Idaho children are from two earner families now, so those kids are often not receiving quality home instruction during the day. And research shows just the opposite of Hartgen’s point—students who have attended pre-school and all-day kindergarten are ahead of other kids in first grade.
Currently 81 of Idaho’s 115 school districts offer some form of all-day kindergarten, even though state funding only covers a half day program (Idaho Education News). These districts cobble together funds from their general fund, state literacy money, supplemental levies, and a few even charge tuition for their all-day kindergarten programs. Why do all these districts, including Twin Falls and Cassia, go to this trouble to offer all-day kindergarten—because they know students entering first grade who have had all day kindergarten are better prepared, especially kids from families who can’t provide quality pre-k education either at home or from good private day care facilities. Governor Little’s “Our Kid’s, Idaho’s Future” task force has not completed its final recommendations, but early reports suggest all-day kindergarten for all Idaho kids will be its centerpiece. Of course this comes with a cost, but most Idaho districts are already paying that cost. They know what Mr. Hartgen does not, that all-day kindergarten is worth the money and effort we are now committing because it plays a crucial role in preparing kids for success in grade school.
Jeff Roper
Mr. Roper is obviously a proponent of expanding nothing more than a taxpayer funded babysitting service. It is not the government's responsibility, nor mine as a fellow taxpayer, to take care of other people's children from cradle to grave. Though your argument may be correct that children are better prepared, perform better, are more socialized, etc. who attend all day kindergarten... so be it. Inequalities in a Capitalistic society such as ours is a fact of life, but it is still not my responsibility, nor should it be, that everyone's child receives equal opportunity on my dime. This is The United States Of America, not some utopian Socialistic society... there will be winners, and there will be losers. That's life. Period.
