In my opinion, the request being made by inmate Andree Endo for gender reassignment surgery should be denied. This is an elective surgery that few of us could afford.
The majority of Idahoans are hard working, self-sufficient people. Elective surgery should be at the cost of the individual electing to have the surgery. Why should we have to pay for someone else's elective surgery?
Possibly, this individual should consider waiting until he is out of jail and gainfully employed and able to pay for it himself.
Wanda Alsup
Twin Falls
