I admit it: I have been a Trekkie ever since the imaginative TV series began. I had a crush on Captain Kirk, and I admired their society where diversity was so accepted; strange foreign creatures were members of the starship crew and of their world. With Spock’s cool rationality and Kirk’s emotional actions, they made a great team.

Lately, I have been remembering the episode “Day of the Dove” in which an alien energy forces the Enterprise crew and their enemies the Klingons to fight each other without cease while the alien entity feeds off their violent emotions and grows stronger. Eventually the hero Kirk figures this out and convinces his crew and the Klingons to lay down their weapons and to laugh together. Then the alien entity is defeated and disappears.

So, I’m not saying whether today’s Democrats or Republicans are the Enterprise crew and who today’s Klingons are, but there is no doubt that the two seem locked in ceaseless disagreement with aggressive emotions running high. Is Russia the alien who is feeding off our negative energies?

Can we figure this out and come together — to laugh and work together to solve problems?

Betty Slifer

Filer

