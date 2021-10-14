Letter: Spineless Republicans caving to Dems

Every elected official takes an oath to uphold the US Constitution to protect life and property from enemies foreign and domestic. Governor Little is not stopping Afghanistan's largely unvetted refugees and vaccine mandates. This puts us in danger. There are potentially jihad terrorists among the refugees. The tremendous number of illegal immigrants coming through the wide-open southern border will destroy America if not stopped soon! Globalists for decades have wanted the United States to become a third-world country. Their goal is a world government.

Daily, we see Saul Alinsky's “Rules for Radicals,” which he dedicated to Lucifer (Satan), being promoted by liberal socialists/Marxists and much of the mainstream media. Alinsky's main rules are: Polarization to divide people; Demonization of those opposed to the Marxist/Socialist agenda and; Deception to use fake news and lies. The end justifies the means!

The spineless Republican establishment like Senator McConnell caving to Democrats created President Trump.