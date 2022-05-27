Letter: Speaking up in the wake of the Texas shooting

Nineteen children are dead. These mass shootings do not happen at this scale or frequency anywhere else in the world. So what makes it happen so much here? No party has the complete solution. It’s access to mental health care. It’s people being able to access guns with bad intentions. It’s more complex than anyone wants it to be, and the solution will be complex as well. Let’s work together, blue and red, and save future children from this horror. Find what we can agree on, let go of our egos, and take action.