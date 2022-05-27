 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Letter: Speaking up in the wake of the Texas shooting

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

In the wake of the Texas shooting, as a teacher I feel the need to speak up, and let's not bring political parties into this.

Nineteen children are dead. These mass shootings do not happen at this scale or frequency anywhere else in the world. So what makes it happen so much here? No party has the complete solution. It’s access to mental health care. It’s people being able to access guns with bad intentions. It’s more complex than anyone wants it to be, and the solution will be complex as well. Let’s work together, blue and red, and save future children from this horror. Find what we can agree on, let go of our egos, and take action.

Dory Hammersley Wheeler

Twin Falls

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The good and bad of Twin Falls

Letter: The good and bad of Twin Falls

Letter: My wife and I recently moved to Twin Falls from California and we are surprised by the lack of people speaking up in your newspaper. On the other hand, we love Twin Falls.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News