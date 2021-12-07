Letter: Speak out against Kilgore mine project

This is in reference to the article in the November 22 edition of the Times-News regarding the Forest Service approval of Excellon drilling at the Kilgore gold mine site.

For years many of us in west-central Idaho have been fighting the Stibnite Gold Project which is now in its final stages of approval. If approved the project when completed will leave 100 million tons of toxic tailings on the Headwaters of the Salmon River for ever or until the dam fails. The project is being managed by a Canadian mining company similar to Excellon. They started years ago with an exploratory drilling project and now they are close to starting actual mining unless they are stopped.

We need mining to sustain our modern world but we need to be selective about the what, the where and the how. First, what do we need more gold for? Over 90% of the gold mined goes to jewelry and investment/hoarding. How much of the remaining 10% goes to technology is debatable but there is already enough mined gold to more than cover that.

Excellon is going to make the tired old argument about bringing jobs and opportunities to Idaho. Right, meanwhile the profit will go to their investors and hedge fund managers far from Idaho. We as Idahoans will be left with their tailings impoundment and other damage they cause to our beautiful State.

I urge my fellow Idahoans especially those in and around Kilgore to speak out against this project. Now is the time before it gets further along in the approval process.

Folks in southern Idaho need to be aware that Excellon recently acquired another property south of Oakley also.

Samuel Stoddard

Cascade

