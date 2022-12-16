Letter: Southern Idaho's looming environmental disaster

The proposal to put over 1,000 wind turbines in the southern Idaho desert to generate power for power-hungry California is a proposed environmental disaster like we have never seen.

These wind turbines will need hundreds of miles of roads and occupy thousands of acres of prime desert land. Land that supports wildlife, recreation, cattle and a delicate desert ecosystem currently held in balance.

Besides the proposed hundreds of miles of roads, they will drill deep wells and tap into our aquifer and use hundreds of thousands of gallons of water (that we desperately need for our homes and agriculture). Wind turbines will kill thousands of birds, including our birds of prey. They will use thousands of yards of concrete and hundreds of miles of transmission lines (some of which we must pay for) to get the power to California.

Why doesn’t California put these wind turbines in their deserts. I do not believe that in 20 years, when the wind turbines are worn out, the company will pay for restoring the desert back to normal.

A much better alternative is to put several of the mini nuclear power plants, being developed by Idaho National Laboratories in eastern Idaho, in California to supply power.

Wake up, southern Idaho. We do not need this environmental disaster here.

Glenn Fischer

Filer