Letter: Someone needs to break away and shows us the way to leave this perfect union

Secession appeals to many who have given up any hope our current crop of government lifers would do anything to make life for the common man any better. Citizens of a country $30 trillion in debt, overrun with 11 million illegal aliens spawning cottage industries employing them should be able to live in a society where they are free from obscene taxes, obscene violence, poor school test scores, over development in their communities and other measures that impede your ideals on the pursuit of life, liberty and justice. It's a bit like feeling trapped on a ship of fools without the ability to throw those who are not like minded overboard, or disembark yourself. Wasting $730 billion a year on defense, not mixing boys and girls sports in schools. Currently it feels like we are all held hostage to mediocrity. I'm hoping someone does break away and shows us the way to leave this more perfect union.