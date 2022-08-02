 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Someone needs to break away and shows us the way to leave this perfect union

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Inside Politics in the Opinion section published an article titled "Twin Falls and the seat of Secession" on Thursday, July 7.

Secession appeals to many who have given up any hope our current crop of government lifers would do anything to make life for the common man any better. Citizens of a country $30 trillion in debt, overrun with 11 million illegal aliens spawning cottage industries employing them should be able to live in a society where they are free from obscene taxes, obscene violence, poor school test scores, over development in their communities and other measures that impede your ideals on the pursuit of life, liberty and justice. It's a bit like feeling trapped on a ship of fools without the ability to throw those who are not like minded overboard, or disembark yourself. Wasting $730 billion a year on defense, not mixing boys and girls sports in schools. Currently it feels like we are all held hostage to mediocrity. I'm hoping someone does break away and shows us the way to leave this more perfect union.

People are also reading…

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fair is rare. Listening is love

Letter: Fair is rare. Listening is love

Letter: When someone (or group) makes a mistake, it isn't always obvious at the beginning, but if we have been harmed, we appreciate an apology. Apologies can include actions to compensate, reverse, or do the best possible for the future when compensation to match or replace the damage is impossible.

Letter: Give control back to HOA's

Letter: Give control back to HOA's

Letter: In 2015 the Idaho Legislators took power away from HOAs. I’m not against short-term rentals, but they are not a good fit for every neighborhood. We need to get this law away from state power and back into the hands of the local HOAs.

Letter: Politics is a blood sport

Letter: Politics is a blood sport

Letter: The January 6th hearings are called historic, monumental, and an attempt to destroy democracy. Not so much. Politics are called a blood sport by some, with good reason. Where did it start?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News