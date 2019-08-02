{{featured_button_text}}
It is so unfair to punish people who have done nothing wrong. The man who has been in jail for 20 years, just exonerated. He made a false confession under police coercion. The police should be ashamed. How would they like to be away from their loved ones for 20 years. Shameful.

People who have really done wrong, abused others, hit them to give them a bloody nose — that was me. I was hit. I am mostly over it, and feel bad that people don't speak the truth and take their anxiety medications — happy pills — and are so embarrassed to ask for help from doctors and unknowledgeable about their health and diets. It has been a bad trauma for me. When a supposed friend or mate hits and has no respect for their partner, it is a sad world. And I may have tapped them, and it was too hard, but I apologized as I intended it to be a love tap for a good friend whom I enjoy being around.

I believe this President Trump is not good for the world and especially America. He is costing taxpayers so much money. I truly wonder if the way Trump treats women and people in general is becoming acceptable. His motto is certainly to not be respectful, kind, polite and considerate.

For heaven's sake, just follow God's commandments. I don't care what church you go to, just love everyone, smile and be happy. Take care of business.

Let the Idaho Way be America's Way. Idaho Republicans should be ashamed of themselves.

Linnea Hogan

Twin Falls

