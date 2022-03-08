Letter: Some courage please

Some courage please

Putin’s attack on the freedom loving Ukrainians has exposed some “real wisdom” from our former president and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. They both have described Putin as “brilliant” and a “real genius”.

Until Trump’s primary victory in 2016, I voted Republican and since have looked for independent conservatives or libertarians. How many opportunities do Republican leaders need to rid the party of Trumpism? Why has Trump done Putin’s bidding by claiming that the 2020 election was stolen despite Republican state election officials finding only minuscule fraud in their recounts? It has been Putin’s dream to convince us that we have a failed electoral system. As Putin has tried so hard to spread mistrust through social media he must have felt embolden with so many Americans believing in “The Big Lie”.