The impeachment of President Trump has been a witch hunt ever since he became President. The president's remarks in the transcript did not violate any law. Ukraine's president said “we spoke about many things....nobody pushed me.” There was no crime! No due process was involved. The House voted to impeach was totally along party lines.
The Senate trial to convict Trump was defended by Jay Sekulow, Democrat Harvard Constitutional professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz, Pan Bondi and others. Their testimony proved that Trump was innocent. The vote failed to have the two-thirds necessary, but Senator Mitt Romney voted on one article to convict. Romney has never been a true conservative. You do not get elected in Massachusetts, one of the nation's most liberal states, by being a constitutional conservative. His health care plan there was used as the model for ObamaCare.
The five top democrat candidates for president are all socialists. Why are America's youth voting for socialism? It is because socialism is being promoted into the minds of our children in our public schools (Common Core) and colleges. If the principles of liberty and the founding of our free enterprise Constitutional Republic are not taught, then they will vote in socialism.
Socialism is promoted as an ideal solution to eradicate societal inequality, discrimination, and unfairness. The government mandates the unconstitutional edicts to implement these goals by redistribution of wealth through confiscatory taxation and regulations.
In reality, Venezuela is the latest example where governments have the power to make citizens into equal victims. They lose their liberty by becoming equally poor, equally miserable, equally terrified with the police state and equally starved or murdered!
You have free articles remaining.
If the socialists gain control, the same will happen here! It only took 10 years under socialism for a once prosperous Venezuela to become a living hell. Socialism always kills liberty!
A concerned citizen,
Adrian Arp
Filer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.